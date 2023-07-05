Tom Holland finds romantic relationship with Zendaya ‘interesting’, compares it with gold

In a recent episode of the Wondery podcast Smartless, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland discussed his deep admiration for Zendaya. The 27-year-old actor provided insights into their happy relationship, emphasizing the value of mutual understanding as the key to their unique bond. "I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life," Holland said. "It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.”

The bond between Tom Holland and Zendaya beacuse of shared experiences

Holland talked about how privileged he was to be in Zendaya's life, especially given the nature of their romantic connection. They are able to support one another and share experiences because they work in the same industry. Holland said, "You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that's worth its weight in gold."

Tom Holland on love surpassing the need for charisma

In a lighthearted BuzzFeed interview, Holland playfully addressed the topic of charisma, or "rizz," as he jokingly referred to it. Having found happiness and contentment in his relationship with Zendaya, he humorously said, "I'm happy and in love, so I've got no need for rizz." The actor further talked about his supposed lack of charisma, stating, "I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz."Holland also made jokes about the long game and the ambiguities that could occur when two people play romantic movie parts next to each other.

Holland openly admitted during the interview that Zendaya was his first-ever celebrity crush, demonstrating the depth of his adoration for her. Holland spoke on the importance of privacy in their relationship and emphasized that they both value its holy aspect. In a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers." Holland also jokingly brought up their relationship's comical aspects, praising Zendaya for being his favorite meme partner and for supplying him with an excess of material that occasionally becomes overwhelming.

