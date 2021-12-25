Tom Holland fires back at Martin Scorsese for his criticism on Marvel movies: He doesn’t know what it’s like

Don't dismiss Marvel films in front of Tom Holland. The actor spoke out against previous remarks made by famed filmmaker Martin Scorsese against the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on December 24, the actor noted that a blockbuster superhero film requires just as much work as an Oscar-worthy film.

Tom, who featured in the 2012 film The Impossible, which gained his co-star Naomi Watts an Oscar nod, claims that the legendary Goodfellas filmmaker has no idea what goes into an MCU production. “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese, 'Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” he said as per The Independent. Tom went on to remark that the major difference between a Marvel movie and a critical darling was expense, since he and others who work on the movies tend to put in the same degree of effort for both.

“I’ve made Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters — it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art,” he further said.

Meanwhile, some of his Marvel co-stars, like Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson, agreed with his analogy, according to the Spider-Man actor. He also remarked that there are "different levels of pressure," since "millions of people ''will watch superhero movies regardless of how good or horrible they are, but others may avoid a lousy indie film. "There's less Spandex in Oscar movies,'" Tom further joked.

ALSO READ:Tom Holland excitedly reveals he'd 'love' to host Oscars 2022 with Zendaya: I would really enjoy it