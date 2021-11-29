Tom Holland gearing up to RETURN for a Spider Man trilogy after No Way Home, confirms Sony producer.

It seems like Tom Holland will grace our screens as Spider-Man for many movies to come! While it wasn't previously stated whether Holland would return for another Spider-Man movie after No Way Home, the franchise's producer has confirmed that they are working on a trilogy with Holland as the iconic superhero.

During an interview with Fandango, via Entertainment Weekly, Sony producer Amy Pascal revealed that Spider-Man: No Way Home isn't the last movie that they will make with Marvel. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies," she added.

In Holland's GQ profile published in November, Pascal had further noted that they will never make Spider-Man movies without him. However, the franchise is currently gearing up for their upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home release which is slated to hit the theatres on December 16 now, a day before its worldwide release. The movie stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Marisa Tomei, Harry Holland, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Wong, J.B. Smoove, among others.

The brand new trailers have already teased the audience about the old supervillains that are set to return from the times of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Many are also hoping for those two Spider-Men to return, but Garfield has confirmed time and again that he isn't a part of the new movie.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland and Zendaya's movie to hit Indian theatres a day earlier than the US