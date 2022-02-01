Tom Holland is grateful for fans' responses to No Way Home, says it's 'been very rewarding'

Tom Holland values the enthusiastic fan reactions to Spider-Man: No Way Home more than the film's massive box office gross. Even before its release in December, Spider-Man: No Way Home was building up to be one of the web-most slinger's successful films.

No Way Home, which sees Holland's Peter Parker coping with the multiverse after a spell gone bad, reintroduces various performers from previous Spider-Man films, the most noteworthy of which being Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. However, the final outcome is the most important to Holland. Holland discussed No Way Home's enormous success in a recent interview with the BBC's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. He remarked that even during filming, it was evident that something exceptional was happening, but it couldn't compare to how he feels now that the picture is out. Holland said that the fan response has moved him the most.

He said, as per Screenrant, "It's been a really interesting time. While we were making the film, we were all pretty confident that we had our hands on something really special but I don't think we could ever have known it would be as special as it has been. Take the box office out of the equation, the thing that I'm the happiest about and also the most proud of is how well-received the film has been from the fans." He further said, "The videos of the fans watching the film in the theater when Andrew shows up and when Tobey shows up, and to feel that kind of nostalgic energy go through three different generations of cinema, has been very rewarding and an incredible thing to be a part of." No Way Home is, above all, a love letter to long-time Spider-Man fans.

No Way Home provides something for everyone, from the ties that go all the way back to Sam Raimi's trilogy to the progression of Holland's arc. It's encouraging to learn that Holland recognises and appreciates the importance of this occasion. He deserves it after all of his efforts.