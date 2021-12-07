Tom Holland & Henry Cavill discuss about playing Warhammer in a hilarious new video: WATCH

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and The Witcher's Henry Cavill appeared on an episode of The Graham Norton Show together, and the former said that he'd want to play Warhammer with Cavill.

During Henry Cavill's recent visit on The Graham Norton Show, the presenter inquired about The Witcher star's gaming interests and Cavill offered Graham Norton a taste of his Warhammer fandom. Norton questioned Cavill about the game, and the latter gave a brief overview as the former poked fun at the actor. However, Cavill's brief answers piqued Tom Holland's interest when he inquired about playing alongside Cavill. Spider-Tom Man's Holland, asked Cavill if he might join the Warhammer fun sometime, to which Cavill said, "you can!"

Check out the interview below:

Of course, people are now speculating what a Warhammer battle between Spider-Man and Superman might entail. There will undoubtedly be a lot of joking, possibly with a dash of Geralt of Rivia's gruffness thrown in for good measure. As per Screenrant, Henry Cavill is also no stranger to creating gaming-related material, as he became famous last year after releasing a video of himself assembling a PC.

Interestingly, Henry Cavill also joked that his love of World of Warcraft almost lost him the role in Man of Steel, claiming that he was in the middle of a raid when his phone rang and he opted to ignore it in order to concentrate on the game. The raid eventually failed, yet it was beneficial to the actor in the long run. As per Screenrant, Henry Cavill has already shown his enthusiasm for World of Warcraft. Furthermore, his position as Geralt would most likely not have been possible if The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt hadn't piqued his curiosity in Andrzej Sapkowski's fictitious universe.

