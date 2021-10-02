Tom Holland congratulates Tom Hardy on Venom 2; Teases fans on Spider Man & Venom crossover rumours

Did Tom Holland just respond to Spider-Man and Venom crossover rumours? We think so. Taking to his social media platform, Holland, 25, congratulated the production team of Tom Hardy's movie, adding a cryptic text which has made fans speculate that their wishes to have Spider-Man and Venom together might actually be true.

"Tonight's the night. Can't wait to see this. Congrats @AndySerkis @TomHardy and @Sony Pictures," he penned with a poster from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Then, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star added a text, "Are the rumours true," and we wonder why! While the teasers and trailers from the upcoming movies haven't shown anything yet related to the rumour, Tom Hardy and Tom Holland fans have been too engrossed in finding out whether Spider-Man and Venom crossover would happen in the movies. But, with Holland's recent Instagram story, we might just have to assume that all the rumours are true!

Previously Tom Hardy had revealed in an interview with Comic Book that the crossover has been "in our minds all the time." He had also previously shared a picture from his social media account back in 2020, which showed Spider Man's legs hanging out of Venom's teeth. In the same interview, he also teased fans about wanting to take a bite out of Spider-Man, but not the actor Tom Holland!

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis too, had been vocal about the possible crossover in the interview with Comic Book. Serkis mentioned that a Venom story cannot be put together “without knowing Spider-Man is in the mix.”

