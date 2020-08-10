Tom Holland jokes about his 'stunning' GF Nadia Parkes; Here's all you need to know about MCU star's ladylove

Tom Holland pokes fun at his girlfriend Nadia Parkes on Instagram. The duo's Instagram banter has left fans feeling bittersweet.

Tom Holland is not hiding his ladylove anymore. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor recently made his relationship with Nadia Parkes official on Instagram. Now, the British actor shared yet another photo where was poking fun at actress during a game of golf. Tom shared a picture of Nadia posting in the middle of a goldfield. The first time, he posted a picture with Nadia sporting a mask, leaving fans guessing. But this time around, there was no hiding of any sort.

The new photo sees the actress posing with her arms crossed and looking at Tom. The Avengers: Infinity War star shared the picture with a cheeky caption, "How stunning.... are those golf clubs." Nadia too shared a picture of Tom on her Instagram account and wrote, "If you can’t beat em, join em." Tom took to the comments section and wrote, "Fairway to heaven," before adding, "Tiger don’t be mad. I always wear red on a Sunday." Check out both the pictures below:

Their latest Instagram posts come months after Daily Mail reported that Tom and Nadia are dating. The news of their relationship made the headlines in May. A source previously told the UK publication that Nadia is staying with Tom, his brother and a friend in their London home. "It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London. They made the decision to isolate together, and things have been going great between them. Tom has told friends and family they're in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger," an insider said.

How did they meet?

It is reported Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were the matchmakers in this equation. The actress is said to be the Game of Thrones alum's friend, who is believed to have introduced her to the MCU star. Nadia was present at Sophie's bachelorette.

Who is Nadia Parkes?

For the uninitiated, Nadia is a London-based actress who has starred in The Spanish Princess and has appeared in an episode of Doctor Who that aired in February 2020. "Honestly, it was like—I was obsessed with it [Doctor Who] when I was 12 years old. It was literally a young me’s dream," she told model Grace McGovern on her podcast What They Don't Tell You About last November. Nadia went to The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in London before her acting break.

What do you think of the couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Spider Man Tom Holland gives his spidey senses a rest to turn a hairstylist for his brother; See Videos

Share your comment ×