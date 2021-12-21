Tom Holland jokes he 'really thinks' he could win an Oscar for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland's latest Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home is making the headlines for its massive box office success. Following the release of the film, many have even called it the best Spider-Man movie yet. Holland who has essayed the role of Spide-Man for a while now recently spoke about giving it his all and even joked about an Oscar win.

There's no doubt that Tom Holland's casting as Spider-Man has been one of the best in recent times. The actor over the course of six films that his superhero has appeared in, has managed to leave everyone beyond impressed. While the actor's future as Spider-Man isn't confirmed yet, while talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom addressed what it will be like saying goodbye to this role.

Talking about the same, he said, "I do know that I love this character, and I would be sad to say goodbye. But I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character, I really think I'm going to win the Oscar for this movie. So there, it's great."

There have been reports that the actor may be signing with Marvel for another trilogy after the Homecoming series.

In the meantime, recently the actor also spoke about wanting to focus on his personal life in a recent interview. The actor mentioned that he would like to take an acting break and also spoke about wanting to start a family. Holland maintained that he is extremely fond of kids and would love to become a dad soon.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland & Zendaya's love notes to Kylie Jenner's pregnancy; Top Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Year