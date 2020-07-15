  1. Home
Tom Holland kick starts the shoot of his upcoming film titled Uncharted after much delay

Tom Holland has officially kick started the film's shoot. In an Instagram post shared by the Spider Man star, he mentions day one of him playing the lead character of Nathan Drake.
Tom Holland,Hollywood,UnchartedTom Holland kick starts the shoot of his upcoming film titled Uncharted after much delay
The latest news update about the upcoming Hollywood flick Uncharted states that the Spider Man actor Tom Holland has officially kick started the film's shoot. In an Instagram post shared by the Spider Man star, he mentions day one of him playing the lead character of Nathan Drake. The Hollywood actor Tom Holland who featured in the films Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home will be playing the lead in much awaited action thriller Uncharted which finally resumed shoot after much delays.

As per news reports, the film has seen many delays as actors and director came on board and then later left the project before it could go on floor. Now, after the lead star Tom Holland has shared the news of him kick starting the shoot, the fans and followers of the Hollywood actor are very excited to see him as Nathan Drake. Previously it was reported that the cast and crew of the film were to begin the shoot at the start of the year, but due to the global outbreak of COVID 19, the makers had to push the filming of the thriller till the situation gets better.

Day one #uncharted

Now, the fans cannot wait to see what Tom Holland brings to Nathan Drake's character. News reports state how, the Spider Man star has been preparing for this role. Now, the fans and film audiences want to see the magic on the big screen.

