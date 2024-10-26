Tom Holland Leaves Fans Swooning As Viral Clip Shows Him Protecting Zendaya From Getting Mobbed In NYC: 'He Don't Play'

Fans swoon over Tom Holland pushing through the crowd of paparazzi hounding his girlfriend Zendaya at the launch of his non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero, in New York City. The duo made their way towards the venue while wearing matching burgundy outfits, but they were soon surrounded by a mass of fans and camera crews. A clip of the moment has gone viral on the internet and fans of the Spider-Man costars-turned-lovers can't get enough.

While Tom was able to lightly shove the photographers to make his way to the Euphoria star, he saw her being swarmed by fans waiting for her pictures. Without thinking, he turned around and held her hand, guiding her out of the crowd.

Fans have gone gaga online with one X user reacting, "i still can't get over that vid of tom protecting Zendaya HE DONT PLAYYYYYY."

In the video going around the internet, people see a protective Tom saying "No No No" to the crowd who is pushing him, trying to get a glimpse of the Challengers star.

He was immediately graced with a coy smile from his girlfriend, who could be seen mouthing, "It's okay" to him. With some struggle, the couple managed to embrace each other when they finally arrived at the venue later on.

Another user could only fan themselves after watching the clip, as they wrote, "Tom protecting Zendaya from the aggressive paps and overwhelming fans."

Holland asked many photographers to step aside so he could protect the Dune star. Later that evening, not once but twice, he had to come between her and a pack of people who were hounding her for pictures and autographs.

An X user praised the Uncharted actor for being brave enough and acting quickly as he came to her rescue. The fan wrote, "Man, Tom doesn’t play around when it comes to Zendaya. What a MAN. And also, this incident is so scary!!"

Fans also reacted to Zendaya's reaction during the incident, with one X user commenting, "Women eat that sh** up btw, look at the way she looks at him when she gets back to her."

The actress had her flamboyant auburn hair donning a floor-length burgundy leather gown. In contrast, Tom wore a casual outfit consisting of a deep-red T-shirt and black pants, which complemented his lady-love's elegant attire quite well.

The couple first came across each other during the shooting of the film Spider-Man: Homecoming whereby dating ‘rumors’ got into the air but they were strongly denied throughout the years.

Many fans took to social media platforms and one found Tom’s gesture saying, “This is just another reason why he's loved.” Others labeled the duo as ‘a power couple,’ remarking on Tom's gentlemanly behavior. One fan commented, "Tom is so overprotective of Zendaya."

In the year 2021, however, there were pictures of the two kissing in Los Angeles published online. In the very same year, Tom Holland shared his views on how the couple’s privacy tends to be under threat because of fame. He said to GQ that these physical displays of affection come under intense observation from fans and the media when those moments were strictly meant only for the couple.

