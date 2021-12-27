Tom Holland likes IG post suggesting ‘short men have more sex’ amid comparisons of his height to Zendaya’s

Spider-Man: No Way Home alum Tom Holland recently liked a very hilarious post on Instagram and fans are loving it! The 25-year-old Avengers alum, who is reportedly 5’8″, has recently been making headlines for being shorter than his girlfriend and co-star Zendaya. In the midst of the buzz, Tom slyly liked a meme on Instagram about short men!

The post featured a photo from the movie Twins with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito standing next to each other in matching outfits. If you didn't see, the contrast in height is very apparent in the photo. “According to science, short men have more sex,” the caption on the photo read. Tom liked the picture from his official Instagram account and @commentsbycelebs account noticed and reposted the hilarious picture with Tom’s like!

Fans quickly flooded the comment section, calling Tom a “short king”! One wrote: “​i feel like tom forgets he‘s famous​,” while another added: “He’s not even short he’s just shorter than zendaya, get it tho king lol.”

In other news, the duo is reporetdly more in love than ever. An insider recently spoke to US Weekly and said: "Zendaya and Tom are in the best place they could be right now." The report noted that the two "started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long time while before things turned romantic." Calling it the "new love phase," the report stated that they have been wanting "to spend every moment together."

