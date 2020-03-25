Tom Holland nominates RDJ, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Russo Brothers & The Rock to a push up challenge

Tom Holland participated in the push-up challenge on Instagram. The actor nominated Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

The Coronavirus outbreak has left people to resort to self-isolation. Given the lockdown in numerous cities and countries, Hollywood stars choose to work out at home. This has led to the viral Instagram push-up challenge. Earlier this week, Justin Bieber was seen taking part in the challenge. Now, Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Tom Holland was seen participating in the challenge. The actor took to his Instagram Stories and recorded a video of performing the online task at his home.

The actor was dressed in an all-black ensemble as he got down to work out. But before he completed the challenge, he nominated a bunch of people to participate in the viral trend. The actor nominated his fellow Marvel stars including Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr, Thor: Love And Thunder actor Chris Hemsworth, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Dave Batista and Karen Gillian, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Hulk star Mark Ruffalo, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, and his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal.

The British actor stepped out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and reached out to Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds (he's hasn't debuted in MCU yet), Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, and Black Adam star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Check out Tom Holland's push-up video below:

On the work front, the actor recently wrapped the filming of Cherry. The movie is helmed by the Russo Brothers. Apart from that, the actor was also a part of the Pixar movie Onward. As for the future, Holland was set to start filming for Spider-Man 3. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the filming schedule could change. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

