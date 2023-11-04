Tom Holland on his experience working with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home

In an epic cinematic moment, the Spider-Verse united as Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire donned their iconic Spider-Man suits, swinging into action together. This much-anticipated crossover brought fans' dreams to life, as the three Spider-Men joined forces to combat a formidable multiverse threat. With their distinct styles and personalities, the trio delivered a thrilling and nostalgic experience, creating a spectacular event that celebrated the beloved web-slinger's enduring legacy on the big screen. Spider-Man enthusiasts couldn't be more delighted to witness this unforgettable collaboration.

Tom Holland talks about working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Back in 2022, Spider-Man star Tom Holland talked about his experience working with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. When the host asked, “What it was like to work with Andrew and Tobey, the previous Spider-Man?” Holland said, “Honestly mate, it was the most incredible experience of my career. To share the screen with them, you know playing Spider-Man while being a wonderful experience, like completely life-changing. It also can be quite alienating.”

He continued, “When you’re 19 and someone gives you this opportunity and your life changes, it’s quite hard to figure out how to navigate. So to almost have two older brothers that had been through it before me, to be able to share that experience with them was amazing. And I remember we were shooting this scene, which was a really emotional scene, and I was struggling to find the emotion just because when you make these big movies, it can take two days to shoot a scene. I’d been crying for days on end. So I went up to Andrew and Tobey, I nearly said Spider-Man and Spider-Man. And I basically just said, ‘Thank you, thank you for being here. Thank you for taking the time to be a part of this. It means the world to me.’”

Holland concluded saying, “And we all embraced and we all started crying. And I remember the writers sort of seeing that, ‘Yep, that’s how we’re going to end the film’. And then the end of the film is us having this moment where I’m like, ‘Thank you so much. I really appreciate it.’ And then we have this beautiful hug, so it was nice.”

Tom Holland is a big fan of James Bond

During the conversation, Tom Holland opened up about his movie Uncharted. Meyers revealed that Holland starred in this movie because he wanted to play a young James Bond. Holland agreed and said, “It didn’t work out quite as planned. I’m such a big fan of James Bond and I’ve loved Daniel Craig’s movies and I just thought, ‘If they were to move on, it would be really exciting to see how James Bond becomes James Bond.’ So, I pitched this idea for a movie which is kind of a stupid idea where you wouldn’t tell the audience that it was a James Bond movie until the end, but from a marketing point of view, that's a nightmare.”

