Tom Holland OPENS UP about experiencing 'midlife crisis at 25', admits he wants to pursue 'other things'

In a recent interview with Sky News, Tom Holland discussed his acting concerns, adding he "would like to go and do other things." Holland told Sky News ahead of the premiere of his latest film as the web-slinging superhero, No Way Home, that he is unclear if he wants to continue on his present path.

He said as per The Independent, “I don’t even know if I want to be an actor. I started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I would like to go and do other things." He further said, “I don’t know. Genuinely, I’m having a mid-life crisis at 25. I’m having like a pre-midlife crisis.” Meanwhile, Holland rose to prominence early in his career as the titular character in the West End production of Billy Elliot. Before getting the part of Marvel's Spider-Man, Peter attended the famous Brit School for Performing Arts, which has prior pupils such as Adele and Amy Winehouse.

However, in a forthcoming movie on the American actor and dancer, Holland will portray Fred Astaire. The proposal has been met with backlash as Astaire's claimed request to never be depicted on TV emerged on social media. Interestingly, Holland recently felt obligated to explain remarks he made concerning his future in the Spider-Man series, claiming they had been "misconstrued."

The actor stated his support for Marvel making a Spider-Man film centred on another character, such as Miles Morales from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong,” he said. However, Holland later said: “No one actually speaks the truth. I don’t know what the future of Spider-Man looks like. I don’t know whether I’m going to be a part of it. Spider-Man will always live on in me and I know that [producer Amy Pascal] and the studio are keen to figure out what the next chapter of Spider-Man looks like.

