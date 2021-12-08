Tom Holland opens up on his favourite moments from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man films

Tom Holland has revealed his favourite scenes from the past Spider-Man movies where Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield had graced our screens as the iconic superhero. During his interview with Jake's Takes which was also joined by castmates Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, the actor gushed about the previous Spider-Men.

Opening up on Tobey Maguire's movies, Holland said that he had been fascinated by the final battle between Maguire's Peter Parker and Green Goblin. He also lauded the production team for bringing in "realism" to Maguire's Spider-Man. "I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is kind of the tattered suit stuff. You know how he always has the rips in his costumes and the rips on the mask? I really like that because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get," he said. Batalon and Zendaya too were agreeing to Holland's analysis regarding Maguire's Spider-Man movies.

As for Andrew Garfield, Holland revealed that the moments when Andrew's Peter Parker skateboards have been his favourites from the movies. Claiming it as "fun" and "really interesting," Holland said, “I know that’s kind of far from what Peter Parker is, and it was kind of a bit of a step away, but I really enjoyed that sequence."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to release on December 16 in India. Apart from Holland, Zendaya and Batalon, the movie also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx. What do you think about the cast? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland talks about companionship with Zendaya; Says they have been a 'shoulder to cry on' for each other