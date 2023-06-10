Tom Holland opens up about emotional toll filming The Crowded Room: 'The show did break me'

Tom Holland, renowned for his role as Spider-Man, candidly shared his personal journey while filming the AppleTV+ series The Crowded Room. In a recent revelation, Holland disclosed the emotional toll the show took on him, admitting that it pushed him to his limits.

A break from the breakdown for Tom

"The show did break me. There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low," Holland revealed in an interview. The grueling nature of the role compelled him to take a year-long hiatus to recuperate. Despite the challenges faced, Holland remains eager to witness the final outcome and believes that the hard work invested in the series was not in vain.

Tom immersed in the darkness

The Crowded Room is an exploration of the life of Danny Sullivan, played by Holland, who finds himself arrested for a shocking crime he maintains his innocence for. Throughout the ten episodes, the series delves into the intricacies of Danny's past, unraveling a compelling web of mystery and leading to a life-altering revelation.

Tom struggling to separate reality

The intensity of the role and the weight it carried affected Holland deeply. He confides that he found it challenging to disentangle himself from the character even after filming concluded. "I would come home from work and I would see myself in the mirror and I would see him," Holland shares. It took time and effort for him to separate himself from Danny Sullivan and regain his own identity.

Throughout the demanding production process, Holland found solace in the unwavering support of his partner, Zendaya. As he takes a well-deserved break from acting, Holland looks forward to recovering from the emotional impact of The Crowded Room and rejuvenating himself. With his commitment and dedication evident, fans can anticipate Holland's triumphant return to the screen, eager to witness the results of his transformative portrayal.

