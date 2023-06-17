Tom Holland opens up about 'Spider-Man stuff' with Andrew Garfield-Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-Boys' group chat

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire made history in Spider-Man: No Way Home when the latter two made guest appearances in the film, thus uniting the three Peter Parkers and their versions of the popular superhero Spiderman. Not only did the film break records, the scenes of the three playing their respective versions of the superhero went viral.

People couldn't stop gushing seeing their favorite actors play Spiderman on screen together. It was touted as MCU's biggest crossover and fans couldn't get enough of Holland, Garfield, and Maguire's camaraderie, on and off-screen. The former has now revealed what 'Spider-Man stuff' the three indulge in their 'Spider-Boys' group chat. Keep reading to know more.

Tom Holland talks about 'Spider-Boys' group chat with Andrew Garfield-Tobey Maguire

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the 27-year-old English actor opened up about his experience working with Garfield and Maguire, and said, "It was wonderful. Myself, Andrew, Tobey, we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers." Talking about the group chat the three have, he said, "We have a great group chat and we catch up every now and then."

Holland revealed, "It's called the Spider-Boys." When the reporter asked, "Seriously?" he grabbed his phone and scrolled through some text messages until he found the Spider-Boys group chat. When he was asked what the last thing they talked about was, the actor replied, "I was doing a charity event in London for the Brothers Trust and I was asking if they would be so kind as to sign a poster to auction off. They were obviously happy to oblige."

When the reporter said, "Spider-Man stuff," Holland smiled and responded, "Yeah. Spider-Man stuff." Previously, he had revealed what goes on in the chat during a press event. "Every now and then, there is someone would blow it up and then we'll chat for an hour or two and then it always ends with love you guys and we'll be off." Then a few weeks later, they'll text back after another record is broken. "And it's like, 'Can you believe this is happening?' So, it's been a lot of fun getting to know them and I've really enjoyed it," reports Comic Book.

Holland, who is dating actress Zendaya, also talked about the upcoming Spiderman film he will star in. He said that even though he is really, really happy with where the team is at in terms of the creative aspects of the film, he is also a little apprehensive about it. The actor feels there is a "bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises." There is a part of Holland that wants to walk away with his head held high and "pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life."