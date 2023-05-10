Tom Holland opens up on staying sober for more than a year, talks about mental health struggles

Tom Holland is opening up about staying sober for more than a year now.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor revealed that he has been sober for a year and four months now.

Holland, 26, is currently shooting for the Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room. He plays the role of Danny Sullivan, a young man who gets in trouble for a crime that he did not commit. He said that the show has helped him recognize his own ‘triggers’.

Tom Holland talks about mental health

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Tom Holland said, “Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny’s struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life.”

He shared that he also spoke to psychiatrists while preparing for his role in order to understand his character better. The actor revealed that although he is acquainted with the physical aspects of doing the job, it was the mental aspects that proved challenging for him.

“But the mental aspect, it really beat me up, and it took a long time for me to recover afterward, to sort of get back to reality,” said Holland.”

Tom Holland on detaching from his character

Tom Holland said that after 9 months of shooting, he started to realize that it was important for him to detach from his character for the sake of his own mental health.

“I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life, I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character,'” Holland shared.

However, he said, that since they were in the middle of shooting, he knew he could not do that. “It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

Holland shared that he hopes people have more sympathy toward others who are going through mental health struggles. “I hope that people will feel educated about the powers of mental health, the struggles, [and] our incredible abilities to survive,” he added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Does Tom Holland has 'Z' sown in his pants to honor Zendaya? Viral Tiktok conspiracy explored