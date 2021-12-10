Tom Holland on playing legendary actor Fred Astaire in upcoming biopic: I’m quite a good tap dancer

Tom Holland is "excited" to play Fred Astaire in a forthcoming biopic about the cinema great, but he acknowledges he'll need to practise his dancing. The actor just stated that he will play the iconic dancer, actor, and singer in a new Sony film produced by Amy Pascal.

"I'm going to dust off the old tap shoes and go back to Pineapple Dance Studios [in London] and start taking tap lessons," the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star told Variety while promoting the film with his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. He further said, "I’m quite a good tap dancer. It’s something I’ve done for a very, very long time so it’s something I’m sure I’ll be able to pick up." However, Tom confessed that Fred Astaire's dancing was far from "beautiful and graceful" in his West End performance of Billy Elliot, and that he would have to acquire a new technique.

He told Variety: "Fred Astaire does have a very particular style. Billy Elliot was very much a kind of like scuffy boot kind of tap dancer whereas he is very elegant and graceful so I’ll probably have to learn how to do that." Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, Amy, the movie's producer, recently said that she always wanted Tom to portray Fred in the project, in addition to another trilogy of Spider-Man movies.

Interestingly, Holland revealed the news to reporters on Sunday after a London screening of his new film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be released in cinemas later this month. Speaking at the event Tom said: "The script came in a week ago. I haven't read it yet, they haven't given it to me." Tom also mentioned that he had already contacted Amy to express his interest in playing the role.