Tom Holland pokes fun at his brother Sam with a dialogue from Uncharted trailer; Leaves Zendaya amused

Uncharted has recently released its second official trailer starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. The movie shall deal with the lead characters' treasure hunting experience and Holland aka Nathan Drake's search for his brother Sam. For those unversed, in real life, Holland has two brothers named Harry and Sam, so the Spider-Man actor has taken to poking fun at his own brother Sam for having the same name as his fictional brother in the movie, Uncharted!

Sharing a dialogue from the movie, Tom penned, "Wait you know my brother Sam? The new uncharted trailer is out now." In the post, Tom also shared a photo of his brother along with the trailer's official photo featuring him alongside Wahlberg. This left Zendaya and his brother Harry pretty amused as both of them shared laughing emojis in the reply section! "This is jokes," Harry Holland also wrote.

You can take a look at Tom Holland's post HERE.

For those unversed, Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg will star in Uncharted, an action-packed movie about two treasure hunters on a difficult mission. The movie is scheduled to be released on February 18, 2022.

A Ruben Fleischer directorial, the movie is based on a critically acclaimed video game series. Holland portrays the role of human punching-bag Nathan Drake, as he meets his partner in crime, Victor 'Sully' Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) and the two of them set out for 'treasure hunting' and searching for Drake's brother Sam (not Sam Holland!)

Are you excited about the movie? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Uncharted Trailer: Tom Holland swings like Spider-Man in an action-packed treasure hunt with Mark Wahlberg