Tom Holland portrays PlayStation icon Nathan Drake in Uncharted; TEASES first look picture

Tom Holland recently teased revealing his first look as PlayStation icon Nathan Drake in his upcoming film Uncharted. See Spider-Man's actor’s new avatar below.
Tom Holland will be starring in the upcoming movie Uncharted, which in case you don't know is an adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game, and the first look of the Spider-Man actor as Nathan Drake has been released!  The 24-year-old actor, known for his cheeky role in Spider-Man, recently shared the photo on his social media accounts on Thursday (October 22). The official Twitter account for Naughty Dog, the maker of the video game, shared a photo of the video game’s voice actor Nolan North on set with Tom.

 

Along with the caption: “Find someone who looks at you like Nate looks at Nate.” To which Tom replied and said, “Do you think Sony would be pissed if I spontaneously uploaded a first look picture. I got Nolan’s approval so I guess they can’t fire me now.” Tom then shared the first look photo and said, “It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted.”

 

Soon after, Variety reported that the story “follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who journeys across the world to uncover various historical mysteries.” While there is little known about the plot of the film or the release of Holland’s exciting new feature, it is certain that fans are keenly looking forward to seeing Tom Holland play the PlayStation icon--Nathan Drake.

 

ALSO READ: Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has bulked up for new movie Uncharted; Check his TRANSFORMED look

