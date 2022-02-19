Tom Holland poses with adorable puppies to celebrate Uncharted's release and Zendaya is all hearts for it

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is all set to be seen in the action entertainer Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. As the film was released in theatres on February 18, Holland celebrated the same in the most unique way as he dropped photos of himself with puppies and not only fans but even Zendaya couldn't handle the cuteness.

Sharing photos of himself along with cute puppies, Holland in his Instagram captions wrote, "In honour of the release of the @unchartedmovie … I present to you… puppies." While fans went crazy looking at Tom's sweet photos that captured perfectly well, his excitement of posing and playing along with the little pups, it was also his girlfriend Zendaya who was left rather impressed by it.

Dropping a comment on Holland's post, Zendaya dropped a heart-eye emoji that conveyed her reaction to Tom's adorable snaps. The duo has been known for their social media exchanges in comments and are often seen showing love for one another in the same. In the past, Tom is also known to have dropped heart emojis on Zendaya's posts.

After confirming their romance last year, Tom and Zendaya during the promotions of Spider-Man: No Way Home maintained that they would prefer to keep their personal life private. While the couple won't discuss their relationship in interviews, fans have been delighted to see the duo spending time together. Recently, the couple was clicked in New York as they headed out for a date whilst holding hands.

