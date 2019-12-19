Tom Holland profoundly BEGGED Bob Iger to bring Spider Man back into MCU: Just please, sir, please?

Tom Holland recently confessed that he was drunk when he had the historic Spider-Man conversation with Disney CEO Bob Iger. The Mouse House head now reveals more interesting insights into the call.

Tom Holland was one of the biggest catalysts in bringing Spider-Man back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney CEO Bob Iger had previously confirmed that Holland urged him to take necessary steps to reignite talks between Disney and Sony and save Spider-Man. Later on, Holland confessed that he was drunk when he made the appeal to Iger. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor admitted getting emotional during the conversation with the Mouse House head.

Now, Iger spills more beans on the conversation he had with Holland. Speaking to Us Weekly, Iger revealed that Holland begged him over the phone to fix things with Sony and Disney. "I couldn’t tell if he was drunk, but I called him because I knew that he was upset and he wanted to talk to me about the status of Spider-Man. And at the time that I called him, he was at a pub in, I think, London with his family, and he said, ‘If it’s noisy, I just stepped out of a pub,’” he explained.

Describing the conversation, Iger confessed he felt Holland was a "little giddy." "I didn’t really make that connection until I read recently that he said he was a little bit drunk. But he was perfectly nice on the phone. We had a good conversation," he added. Iger assured that Holland could call him "drunk any day of the week," as long as he calls him Bob.

We thank the drunk Holland for bringing Spider-Man back into MCU.

