Tom Holland promotes Spider Man: No Way Home with a hilarious Tobey Maguire meme; See Inside

As the release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home is nearing, Tom Holland has taken to Instagram to share a ticket-related meme, but there's a catch! Fans have been obsessing over Holland's Insta story as it has a Tobey Maguire meme in it, and they feel their speculations about Andrew Garfield and Maguire joining Holland might just be true!

While Tom Holland didn't confirm anything else, fans have been excited about the meme from the time Holland posted it. However, previously, Andrew Garfield had shut down rumours of appearing in the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie and confirmed that he wasn't approached for the same. Garfield had previously told Variety, "It's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in. But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening." He had also acknowledged people's expectations about the movie and stated that it might be "really disappointing" or "really exciting" for the fans when they watch it.

Take a look at Tom Holland's story:

Now, with the Tobey Maguire meme, fans have started assuming that the three Spider-Men will share the screen as they had earlier speculated. While one fan is urging Holland to open up on his choice of using a Tobey Maguire meme, another fan is convinced that his social media activity is proof enough of the Tobey, Tom and Andrew reunion!

Realising on December 16 in India and December 17 worldwide, the movie stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

