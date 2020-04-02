Tom Holland puts his spidey skills on display by putting on a shirt while doing a handstand

Tom Holland flaunted his ripped body and spidey skills in his latest Instagram post that features him putting on a shirt while doing a handstand. Check it out.

While most of us scroll through memes and binge-watch movies and series all day, Tom Holland is giving us major social distancing fitness goals with his latest social media update. The 23-year-old actor is passing the time by brushing up his spidey skills and recently attempted an “impossible” viral challenge of putting on a shirt while standing on his hand. Tom posted a video on his Instagram story, in which he can be seen showing off his ripped body insane muscular strength.

In the clip, the Spider-Man actor can be seen wearing a shirt while doing a handstand. And, by the looks of it, the challenge is no cakewalk, in fact, according to him, it is “impossible.” Halfway through the attempt, he realises who incredibly hard the challenge is, and says “How do you do this man” looking exhausted. However, the Marvel star does manage to put it on in the end. He then. After catching a breath, the actor further nominates Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds to attempt the challenge. He also nominates his best friend, Harrison Osterfield.

i give you: this. on loop pic.twitter.com/gzHGLZ40XH — val (@thollandaf) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor recently connected with Justin Bieber for a surprise Instagram Live and their fans freaked out. During the chat, the two couldn’t stop gushing about each other and their fans absolutely loved the romance. “My life has [been] completed now,” a fan wrote. “The simulation really broke and it broke in our favour. it brought justin and tom in an instagram live together maybe quarantine isn't that bad anymore," another commented. The two spoke about how they are passing time during the Coronavirus lockdown.

