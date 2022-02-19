Tom Holland RECALLS his mom reaching out to Spider-Man producers to ensure he got enough 'toilet breaks'

Tom Holland has been currently busy with the promotions of his new film Uncharted. The actor who is fresh off the success of his last Marvel release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and recalled a rather hilarious story involving his mom and her chat with Spider-Man producers over his bathroom breaks.

The 25-year-old actor while discussing his Spider-Man suit and the complications it comes with, recalled an incident from the first film when his mom secretly called Marvel producers to talk to them about his bathroom breaks. Recalling the incident, Holland added, "On the first movie, I remember we were shooting this sequence on the stack on the Washington Monument, and I was in the suit for days at a time, sort of 11 hours [a day] and I was young, and wanted to impress the studio, and didn't want them to think I needed [bathroom] breaks."

Adding on, the actor stated how he opened up to his mom about struggling while shooting for the film because of the suit he wore which restricted him from using the bathroom. He further added, "And then two days later the producer came up to me and was like, 'How are your kidneys?' Yeah, so my mom called up the biggest studio in the world and was like, 'Give my son more toilet breaks!'"

Tom Holland during the same interview also addressed rumours about him and Zendaya buying a house in London and clarified that they were untrue.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland REVEALS what he thinks about his future as Spiderman in the MCU