Tom Holland RECALLS pitching a James Bond origin movie that got rejected: It was the dream of a young kid

The hunt for the next James Bond, following Daniel Craig's departure after "No Time to Die," will begin later this year, but "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland has already tried to suggest where 007 should go next.

In an interview with Total Film, the 25-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home star recalled pitching his concept for a youthful 007 film to Sony. Though the concept was not purchased, it did lead to contacts that led to his position as Nathan Drake alongside Mark Whalberg in the upcoming video game adaption Uncharted. "I had a meeting after or during Spider-Man 2 [Far From Home] with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I'd come up with. It was the origin story of James Bond," Holland said as per Variety. "It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested."

He continued, "The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation." Daniel Craig, the most current actor to play Bond, finished his run in last year's No Time to Die, his fifth and last 007 film.

Meanwhile, in Ruben Fleischer's "Uncharted," Holland plays Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan. Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas also appear in the film. The film's February 18 release date in the United States represents Sony's first tentpole of the new year, as well as a reunion with Holland following the box office triumph of "Spider Man: No Way Home."

ALSO READ:Tom Holland celebrates success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, admits it's the 'best thing happened to' him