Tom Holland recalls playing a funny prank on Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Mitch Bell

Tom Holland recently revealed a hilarious prank he played on a Spider-Man: No Way Home producer. On December 17, the actor will don the Spider-Man costume for his third solo film, starring Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned. It's his sixth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe overall, having been recruited by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to battle in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, subsequently joining the fight against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, and J.K. Simmons also appears in No Way Home.

However, No Way Home begins up directly after the mid-credits sequence of Far From Home, with J. Jonah Jameson revealing Spider-secret Man's identity to the public with the assistance of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who also frames him for his death. In turn, Peter seeks the assistance of Doctor Strange and begs him to help him regain his hidden identity via magic, but he just makes things worse. Meanwhile, Holland revealed a funny prank he played on Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Mitch Bell during a recent visit on Late Night with Seth Meyers, fooling him into believing a bottle of lubricant was really hand sanitizer.

He said as per Screenrant, "We were on set and Mitch Bell was there, one of our big Marvel producers. He's in charge of the money, so a COVID shutdown for him is a very serious thing and he's taking it very seriously. And this bottle of lube does suspiciously look like a bottle of hand sanitizer. So he walks over and he's chatting to me and he's like, "Hey, man can I get some of that hand sanitizer?" And I look at my brother Harry and I'm like, "This is about to be golden." So I'm squeezing all this stuff on him, squeezing it, and he walks off and you can see him on set like, "This goddamn hand sanitizer won't go."

While the actors of No Way Home had to follow stringent COVID-19 regulations while on set, that doesn't mean there wasn't plenty of time for shenanigans, as Holland's story shows.

