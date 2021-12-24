Tom Holland recalls shooting for the 'awesome' Charlie Cox cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home was finally released in theatres on December 16. The film managed to wow fans with cameos from Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox. In an interview with Marvel's official site, Tom Holland finally addressed the cameos that were kept under wraps for long and recalled his filming experience with Cox.

Charlie Cox who was introduced as Matt Murdock in the MCU series Daredevil is seen in a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While netizens were thrilled to Cox's fan-favourite character of Murdock making an appearance in the film, Holland also opened up about what it was like working with him behind the scenes.

Talking about the scene, Holland said, "We had so much fun working with Charlie. It's really interesting doing a scene between two Super Heroes that has no real Super Hero stuff in it. Apart from the bit when he catches the brick. It was awesome."

Tom excitedly mentioned that he loved working with Charlie for that one particular scene in the film. Recently, the actor also spoke out on uniting with fellow Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for the film and described their amazing bond as "brotherhood."

As for Charlie Cox's appearance in the film, fans are now hoping to see more of Matt Murdock after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans rallied for Cox's return for another season of Daredevil and also hoped for his character to bag more Marvel projects. The same sentiment was observed after Andrew Garfield's appearance as well considering fans hoped the actor to now get his third film in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

