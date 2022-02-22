Tom Holland RECALLS Zendaya's reaction to his wild stunt in Uncharted movie that ‘broke’ him

Tom Holland has revealed what Zendaya said when he warned her about a life-threatening stunt in his new film Uncharted. On Monday (21 February), the 25-year-old actor appeared on Late Night with Seth Myers to discuss shooting Ruben Fleischer's video game movie.

The chat included a sequence in which he dives into the back of an airplane only to be flung out when it collides with a vehicle. The Spider-Man actor told Myers that the chance to shoot such an extravagant action was exciting until "I had to do it, and I broke myself." He then recounted Zendaya's response to the stunt when he was pitching Uncharted to her when they were both working on Spider-Man: No Way Home. 'I was going through the film scene by scene, and I told her that I was like, "Oh, there's this great bit where I get hit by a car out of a plane." And she's like, "I have to stop you there. What on Earth is this movie about?'',' Tom revealed as the audience laughed, as per Daily Mail.

Uncharted, which was released on February 18th, features treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), who enlists the aid of Nathan Drake (Holland) to collect 500-year-old hidden riches collected by explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Meanwhile, Holland commended his two incredible stunt doubles and said that their mantra is that things should seem risky while being safe. Tom also recalled that his mother, Nicola, was on the set the day of the stunt as well as the following day for 'Drown in the Well' day.

