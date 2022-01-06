Tom Holland REFLECTS on the 'stressful' process of finalizing director Ruben Fleischer for Uncharted

Tom Holland has recently revealed his experience of looking for a director who would be suitable for his upcoming movie Uncharted. During an interview with Total Film, via Comic Book, the actor noted that the process of finalizing director Ruben Fleischer was "interesting" yet "stressful."

"Some of [the directors] came in and had ideas that we didn't like, that just didn't fit the characters, and we had to move on to other people," Holland told Total Film, via Comic Book. He also noted that they "took inspiration from everyone" but had to finalize Ruben Fleischer. "There were very different variations of Drake and very different variations of Sully. Some people preferred to make the game, some people wanted to make it completely different to the game," Holland noted, via Comic Book.

Opening up on the same, Holland called the entire process "interesting" but "quite stressful." "It was an interesting process – one that I wouldn't like to be in again. It's quite stressful looking for a director," he said.

Uncharted has released two trailers featuring Holland with Mark Walhberg aka Nathan Drake and Sully respectively. An exclusive video was recently released which showed the sequence where the Spider-Man actor fights enemies in a cargo plane, and eventually falls off! However, the video ended in a cliffhanger which has made fans wonder what Drake's future would be in the movie.

Have you seen the trailer of Uncharted? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla and let us know if you like the action-packed scenes from the trailer in the comments below.

