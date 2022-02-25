Tom Holland reportedly left Zendaya 'thrilled' with a surprise date night in Rome

Tom Holland and Zendaya recently enjoyed a date night in Rome and it seems it was a rather special one given that the Spider-Man star seemed to have made a surprise visit to Italy for the same. The couple was photographed on February 23 as they grabbed dinner at the city's Antica Pesa and also posed for a snap with owner Francesco Panella.

Panella who took to social media to share a photo with the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars, in his captions, wrote, "Thank you @tomholland2013 for coming back again to @anticapesa for your surprise night with @zendaya & friends." According to Page Six, an insider informed that Zendaya seemed "visibly thrilled" with Holland's surprise night.

The source further also informed, "They sat in a corner by the fireplace and were adorable together. They looked in love. Zendaya looked stunning, even as simply dressed as she was. They are adorable together." The couple looked stunning as Zenday stepped out in a black blazer and a beige turtleneck whereas Holland was seen wearing a green cardigan.

According to the Page Six source, the couple had a great time with their friends during their recent outing and were seen enjoying laughs and being cute together. This happened to be Holland and Zendaya's third public outing this month after they were first spotted holding hands while leaving for a New York event. Later, the couple also enjoyed watching a Rangers game together where the duo even sported matching jerseys with each other's names and birth years.

