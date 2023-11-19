Tom Holland revealed he ghosted his MCU co-star Robert Downey Jr.; Here's what happened

It would not be wrong to say that Robert Downey Jr. has been a godfather to Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Similar to their characters, Iron Man and Spider-Man, RDJ has always been a lighting lamp for the young actor ever since he made his debut in the universe. Be it the promotional tours or hiding any spoilers, Downey has always stuck with Holland to save him from trouble. However, there was a time when Tom accidentally declined a FaceTime call from his Avengers co-star.

Tom Holland shares how he ghosted Robert Downey Jr.

The adorable friendship of the MCU veteran and the newcomer was a delight to watch for the fans. Tom Holland once appeared on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers and said that he hung up when his Avengers: Endgame costar Robert Downey Jr. called him at 2 AM. "I woke up and panicked. I was like 'Oh my god! I'm so sorry! I didn't mean to ghost you,'" Holland said about what he texted Robert Downey Jr, who is named The Godfather, inside his phone. He explained his intention wasn't to ghost his Avengers co-star but that he ignored the call due to receiving it late at night while in London.



The Spider-Man actor thought his relationship with the Iron Man actor was over as he declined the call. “He obviously didn't reply for ages, because of the time difference in LA. So that was maybe the most stressful day of my life, where I thought my relationship with Downey was over," he added. Luckily for the young actor, nothing of that sort ever happened. RDJ and Holland have undeniably great chemistry on screen, but their bond apparently transcends the movies.

Will Robert Downey Jr return as Iron Man in the MCU?

After the events of Avengers: End Game, the return of Iron Man has been anticipated as the character died in the MCU. However, the actor has expressed his desire to do other projects and not solely focus on his Iron Man character, indicating that a "super compelling argument" would be needed to convince him to return. Additionally, it is the report of his character coming back from the dead that has added more fuel to the anticipation.

