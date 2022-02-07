Tom Holland reveals the biggest challenge he faced while playing Nathan Drake in Uncharted

Tom Holland discusses the most difficult aspect of portraying Nathan Drake in Uncharted. After years of development delays and director changes, the first film version of the popular Uncharted video game franchise is finally on the way.

The film, which opens this month, stars Holland as Nathan Drake, an adventurer and wealth seeker at the start of his career. Mark Walberg co-stars as his mentor Sully, while Antonio Banderas as the game's primary villain, a rival treasure seeker. Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali will also appear in the film. As per Screenrant, longtime Uncharted fans were sceptical when Holland was originally cast as Drake owing to his age and smaller physique. However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter about both Uncharted and No Way Home, Holland discussed the difficulties that arose as a result of the former.

When it comes to Drake's personality, a new project may always take an actor into uncharted terrain, and that's precisely what Uncharted accomplished with Holland. Holland spoke explicitly about what was new for him. He said as per Screenrant, "One of the most difficult things about this character was playing “the cool guy.” Historically, I’ve always sort of played the outsider who doesn’t particularly have many friends and isn’t the cool kid. So Nathan Drake is the complete opposite, and that was something that took me a while to get used to and feel comfortable doing."

Holland is most recognised for his portrayal as the geeky Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has dominated much of his career so far. In recent years, he's also delivered noteworthy performances in films such as Cherry and The Devil All the Time, allowing him to break free from the superhero mold. However, as Holland pointed out, it's still unusual for him to portray someone who can be simply described as cool. As a result, Nathan Drake presented Holland with a task that few could have foreseen, but which most likely served as a valuable learning experience.

ALSO READ:Tom Holland feels getting hit by a car 17 times during Uncharted filming was 'pretty impressive'