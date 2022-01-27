Tom Holland REVEALS he hated Benedict Cumberbatch's character in Power of the Dog; Here's why

Tom Holland recently confessed that he despised his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Benedict Cumberbatch in his latest film The Power of the Dog. The movie stars Cumberbatch as a rancher in 1925 who creates terror in all around him until he is exposed to the potential of love.

It has been widely reported that Cumberbatch used some method acting in his portrayal of rancher Phil Burbank. Cumberbatch has confessed that he avoided showering for a long period in order to play the role. It has also been claimed that Cumberbatch got nicotine poisoning from all of the actual, hand-rolled cigarettes he smoked during shooting on more than one occasion. Fortunately for Cumberbatch, his method acting seems to have paid off, as many have complimented his change for the picture.

One individual who was blown away by Cumberbatch's portrayal was Spider-Man himself. Holland interviewed Cumberbatch about his experience working on The Power of the Dog in a new Netflix film. Holland said that he despised Cumberbatch when he first watched the picture (or rather, he hated the rancher Cumberbatch was portraying). As per Screenrant, Holland described Cumberbatch's character as "horrible and so, just, grotesque and awful." Tom said, as per Screenrant, “When I meet you in the beginning of the film, I’m like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the Benedict that I know. What on Earth is going on here?’ For the first time in knowing you, I really, like, hated you. I thought you were horrible and so, just, grotesque and awful. As the film progresses, what I loved about it was that it has these themes of toxic masculinity and gaslighting but it explores the problem rather than the problem just being present."

Cumberbatch really put a lot of heart and soul into his act. According to the actor, he was so devoted to completely embodying his role that he and co-star Kirsten Dunst refused to communicate on the set of The Power of the Dog.

ALSO READ:Here's why Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch REFUSED to communicate amid The Power of the Dog shoot