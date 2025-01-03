Tom Holland Reveals He Once Broke a Supermarket Brawl After Being Recognized as Spider-Man: ‘I’m Really Angry, But Spider-Man Is Telling Me to Calm Down’

Tom Holland revealed in a new cover story for Men’s Health that he once broke up a fight at a Los Angeles supermarket using his well-regarded role as Spider-Man. Holland has played the web-slinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and has led three standalone Spider-Man movies.

“They’re going at it, right behind me,” Holland recalled of the public brawl, noting that he jumped in to grab one of the men and pull him away. “I can see that he’s recognized me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning, like, ‘I’m really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down.’ So yeah, I go to the supermarket.”

While Holland doesn’t mind running errands in public, attending public events is a different story. He told the publication that he often avoids non-mandatory engagements because his attendance more often than not causes a stir. The British actor said if he feels like watching a play, for instance, he calls ahead to ensure he can attend without much fanfare. “It’s booked in advance, we sort it all out, we call ahead to the theater and make sure we can get somewhere private,” he explained.

Holland has a busy year ahead. The actor has Spider-Man 4 in the pipeline and is naturally very excited about it. During his appearance on the Rich Roll Podcast last month, Holland revealed that he read the script with his girlfriend Zendaya, and they both agreed the film was worthy of the fans’ respect. “The writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me,” he added.

In addition to Spider-Man 4, Holland will also shoot for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey sometime in 2025. These projects will mark the actor's first movie appearances in over a year. His last major screen production was the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, which earned mostly negative reviews from critics.

Regarding the making of the series, Holland recalled there was quite a lot of animosity on that set, and it wasn’t a very harmonious place to do creative work.

