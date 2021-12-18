Tom Holland REVEALS he wants to make a cameo on Zendaya's show Euphoria: I have been petitioning for this

While answering fans' questions with Zendaya in an IMDb video, Tom Holland revealed if he would ever consider making a cameo on Euphoria. "Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet," Tom replied in the clip shared on Thursday, December 16, "and I'm very disappointed."

In fact, the actor claimed that he "must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season." Zendaya, who plays Rue on HBO's hit show and won an Emmy for her performance, later added, "we should have tried to, like, Easter egg, put you in there." As per E! News, If Tom were ever given the chance, he would jump at it. "I'd want to be in Euphoria!" he exclaimed. Then Zendaya responded, "OK! Let me talk to some people. HBO…let's get them on the phone."

Other questions included whether the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars would ever want to reappear on Lip Sync Battle (the answer is no), what Harry Potter house their Spider-Man characters would be in (he said Peter Parker would be in Hufflepuff and she said MJ would be in Ravenclaw), and what secret talent Tom possesses.

Interestingly, Tom and Zendaya, both 25, first appeared together in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and were long rumored to be dating. Their relationship was confirmed this summer when they were photographed kissing in a car, with Tom telling GQ for its Men of the Year issue that they "felt robbed of our privacy" at the time. "It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive," Zendaya added.

