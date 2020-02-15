Tom Holland REVEALS he was 'obsessed' with Instagram and here's what he did to get rid of it

No, the Spider Man star did not quit Instagram. In fact, the actor revealed that he was obsessed with the photo-sharing app. Read on to know more.

Tom Holland just dropped a huge truth bomb in a recent interview when he revealed that he had got rid of Instagram. No, the Spider Man star did not quit Instagram. In fact, the actor revealed that he was obsessed with the photo-sharing app that made it unhealthy after a point. Holland told E!News, "I don't have Instagram right now. I just had to get away from it and take a break. It was taking over my life, and I was becoming obsessed by it. Like, 'How many likes did I get?' and 'What did people say about my picture?' and who's doing this and who's doing that. I found myself focusing more on my Instagram life than I was on my real life."

While we do relate to Tom, the actor went on to reveal that to break away from his Instagram obsession he went on a hiatus. "I've taken a step back and I've started to focus on Tom and the future of what Tom is gonna be, I have—I'm talking about myself in the third person, I sound like such a d***, but you know what I mean. I'm just working on myself, and I feel really great for it." the Avengers: Endgame star revealed.

After some action-packed films, Tom Holland is lending his voice to another film titled Onward by Disney. Alongside Chris Pratt, the duo hope that the animated flick will inspire people to put their phones and live in the present.

