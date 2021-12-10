Tom Holland REVEALS he's on a WhatsApp group with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield; Here's why

While Tom Holland has denied the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men in his upcoming Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor did recently drop a major update about their friendship as he spoke to BBC's Ali Plumb. The actor revealed that the trio are in fact a part of a WhatsApp group that was made by Holland.

We bet Spider-Man fans are about to go crazy hearing about the fact that an actual WhatsApp group exists which all the three Spider-Men, Andrew, Tobey and Tom are a part of. While explaining how the group came about, Tom told BBC 1, "I don't know how it got setup but we bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant, a while ago and I took his number and I guess, I set it up."

Although when asked what the trio have discussed on the group, Holland hilariously mentioned that he's the only one who has spoken on the group. The actor also insisted that it was his idea that the trio share a WhatsApp group after they had exchanged numbers. The actor also joked adding how he would address them saying, "What's up other Spider-Mans, this is baby Spider-Man here. How's it going?"

Even as Holland and Marvel have been denying the return of Andrew and Tobey as Spider-Men in the film, fans have been convinced that it may be the big surprise they receive on the big screen. Spider-Man: No Way Home will have Holland's superhero facing multiverse villains. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 16.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland ADMITS he wants to make a movie with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield: It would be nice