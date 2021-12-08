Tom Holland reveals his brother Harry's scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home was removed

Once upon a time, Tom Holland was set to co-star with his brother Harry in Spider-Man: No Way Home, an accomplishment that any decent family man would strive for. However, as it turns out, the film's creators had different ideas. According to Tom's recent comments on The Graham Norton Show, Harry Holland's sequence was supposedly omitted from the final version of the film.

"We cast Harry and he's on set. I go up to the stunt coordinator and I'm like, 'Please just whatever you do with the stunt, make it so he's upside down.' We're doing the scene. Harry's upside down swinging back and forth. Bless him, he's doing a really good job," Holland recalled with a chuckle as ComicBook. "And as the day's going on he's got these lines and he's starting to forget his lines and his eyes are about to pop out of his head."

However, Tom added, "But the icing on the cake, and I don't think he actually knows this. We saw the film the other day. And they've cut the scene. It's not in the film." Obviously, Holland's brother is disappointed that he will not appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It's also a disappointment for the viewers, since the moment that was filmed seems really amusing. But, as full of stories and character twists as No Way Home seems to be, it's not surprising that a relatively small scene like the one described by Holland was deleted from the film, even if it did feature a potentially star-making performance by Holland's own brother.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theatres on December 17.

