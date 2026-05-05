Tom Holland Reveals How He and Zendaya Are Coping With New Hobby Amid Secret Wedding Rumors: ‘It Turns My Brain Off’

Everyone wants to know how Zendaya and Tom Holland spend their precious time away from the camera. The couple has been very tight-lipped about their private lives, and rightly so, after living in the public eye, going from colleagues to partners and possibly even husband and wife at this point, the two have made it a mission to remain quiet about their time together. So when Tom Daley, a famed Olympic medalist, shared a gift with the Spider-Man himself, boasting his popular crocheting skills, the actor was quick to open up how he and his lady love have always been enjoying the hobby.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have taken up a new hobby- crocheting

In a new video shared by swimmer Tom Daley, who met Tom Holland at an event and decided to surprise him, the two chat about the widely spoke about hobby of crocheting. One that the British athlete is known to stick to between tense competitions. Sharing a custom can holder that he made himself, the English star noted that it was a pastime that he was also getting acquainted with back home.

Noting how the design looked like a spider web, Tom Holland added, “So we have been crocheting at home, I absolutely love it.” Finding a common point in their conversation, the actor added, “I just find it, like, turns my brain off. Had a stressful day. I can’t do anything else and do it. I have to be lasered in.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Tom Holland are all set to appear in not one but two big projects together this year. They will be seen in The Odyssey, set for a July 17 release, and in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will drop on July 31.

The couple was speculated to have gotten married secretly when the actress was spotted with a gold band on her ring finger, and friend Law Roach hinted at it by saying that “The wedding has already happened, you missed it.” The two are yet to publicly confirm the same.

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