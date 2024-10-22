Tom Holland Reveals How Robert Downey Jr Stood Up for Him During Captain America: Civil War Filming; 'My Scene Had Been Cut Down...'

Tom Holland gave a shout-out to Robert Downey Jr. while recalling the latter’s kind gesture of saving the actor’s first few lines as Spider-Man.

During his appearance on The Rich Roll Podcast, Holland reminisced about donning the superhero suit for the first time in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. The English actor revealed that, during auditions, he had long scenes, but when it came to filming on set, his scenes were cut short.

Speaking to the podcast host, Holland shared that the Iron Man star stood up for him on the set of the superhero film, where he wore the Spider-Man suit for the first time.

He said, "My scene had been cut down significantly from what I'd done in the audition, to now a page and a half, or maybe even two pages." The actor went on to reveal, "And we start shooting the scene, and Downey piped up and was like, 'Where'd all the kid's lines go?'"

Meanwhile, the Uncharted star shared that the directors, the Russo brothers, told him the script was too long and that they had to cut down on Holland’s dialogue. However, the Oscar-winning actor [Robert Downey Jr.] wasn’t having it and made sure that Tom’s scenes were reinserted.

The Chaos Walking actor went on to reveal Downey Jr.’s reaction by saying, "And Downey was like, 'No, no, no. You're gonna want to spend some time on this. Like, let's shoot the whole thing from the audition. You can always cut it, but you'd want to have it.'"

In the end, all of the actor’s scenes were put back into the movie. Following the fans’ reaction to Holland as Spider-Man, the actor reprised the role of the superhero in the subsequent Spider-Man movies, alongside Zendaya, who played his love interest.

Speaking of the fourth movie, Holland revealed, "It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. [Costar and girlfriend] Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we were, at times, bouncing around the living room like, 'This is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect.'"

According to reports, the The Impossible actor will return for the fourth installment of the Marvel movie franchise. Previously, Entertainment Weekly mentioned that the MCU is looking forward to finalizing a director for the upcoming movie as well.

