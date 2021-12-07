Tom Holland REVEALS opening scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home; Find out

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe won't have to wonder where Spider-Man: No Way Home fits in the narrative, since the forthcoming sequel picks up just where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off in the mid-credits sequence. The announcement was made by actor Tom Holland during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, but it is also included in the recently published press notes for the forthcoming MCU film.

As per Collider, J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons) announces Spider-identity Man's to the whole world in the mid-credits of Far From Home after being persuaded by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) that the Web-Crawler is a villain. We've known for a long time that No Way Home will deal with the consequences of the expose on Peter's life. However, the two films are more closely linked than we originally believed, since No Way Home begins at the same freeze-frame that Far From Home concludes. According to Collider, Holland said, “What's cool about this film is it picks up right after the second one finishes. So the second one finishes with a freeze-frame of Spider-Man, the third one starts with the same freeze-frame.”

Marvel producer Kevin Feige also confirmed No Way Home's timing in the film's newly issued press notes, stating, "No Way Home starts immediately after the events of Far From Home, which was always something we wanted to do in a story – start right immediately at that moment. We’re finally able to do that here, and it doesn’t go well for Peter. As he starts his senior year, it is very chaotic and a dichotomy to where we met him in Homecoming, walking into his sophomore year."

Interestingly, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx's Electro, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, plus, as previously disclosed, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Rhys Ifans' Lizard will all appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this December 17.

ALSO READ:Simu Liu JOKES about being offended because fans didn’t expect him to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home