Tom Holland REVEALS what he thinks about his future as Spiderman in the MCU

Dreaming about the next Spiderman movie? Tom Holland has some news for you. In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, Tom talked about the chances of a potential expansion of his Spiderman trilogy and what will be the actor's future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the interview, Tom mentioned that there have been conversations about expanding the trilogy but nothing had been set in stone as of yet. He said, "We've had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations." The Cherry actor then added, "We don't know what the future looks like." Holland remarked that Marvel Studios and Sony surely would have a plan and are certainly "thinking of something". "But at this moment I don't know what that is," added Tom.

Previously Amy Pascal, the producer for Tom's spidey franchise, had mentioned a new trilogy of Marvel Spiderman flicks was in the works with Tom Holland which had sparked tremendous hope in fans. However, during his interview, Tom broke some hearts as he said, "I am not really thinking about the future." Tom further went on and reiterated, "I'm still riding the wave of the success of the film and enjoying that."

For those unversed, in a recent chat with Fandango, via Entertainment Weekly, Pascal confirmed a new three-parter was on the way with Tom Holland as the superhero from Queens. She said, "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three," she then added, "This is not the last of our MCU movies."