Tom Holland reveals Zendaya thought Uncharted 'sounded ridiculous'; Here's why

After smashing box office records with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is all set for his first release in 2022 with Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg. The film which is inspired by a video game features Holland pulling off some crazy stunts and recently during the promotions of the same, Tom opened up about discussing the film's stunts with girlfriend Zendaya on Spider-Man: No Way Home set.

The actor has been vocal in interviews about pulling off some of the hardest stunts of his career in Uncharted and when he explained one of the actions sequences to Zendaya, the actress was left startled by it. Recalling how the duo discussed Uncharted on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom while speaking to Virgin Radio UK said, "I did have a hilarious moment on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, because we shot that directly after shooting Uncharted."

Adding on the actor said, "And I was sitting down with Zendaya, and I was trying to explain to her what Uncharted was about. And I was like, ‘There’s this stunt I did where I fell out of an aeroplane… well, I get hit by a car that is falling out of an aeroplane,’ And she was like, ‘Wait, what? How on earth does that happen? This film sounds ridiculous!’ And I was like, ‘You have to wait and see the film. It makes sense when you see the film, but me explaining it to you makes no sense at all!'", via Screenrant.

Holland has revealed in detail about the same car stunt in a previous interview as well as the actor stated that he got hit by th car not once or twice but 17 times during the filming of the scene. Uncharted has been directed by Ruben Fleischer and also stars Antonio Banderas in a key role. The film is all set to release in theatres on February 18.

ALSO READ: Here's why Tom Holland felt more pressured making Uncharted than playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man