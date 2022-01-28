Tom Holland reveals Zendaya was his 'support system' when he met Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

As recent paparazzi images of Zendaya tightly clutching Tom Holland's waist attest, she keeps a close eye on her main (Spider-)man. So, when Holland met Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who reprised their roles as previous incarnations of the webslinger in the newest Marvel blockbuster, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," he naturally wanted his on- and off-screen love interest by his side.

In a virtual interview with Deadline with his colleagues Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Holland, 25, revealed being nervous before meeting his web-slinging predecessors for the first time ahead of their work on Spider-Man: No Way Home. "It was daunting — it was very daunting, because we were a long way into shooting before you guys showed up," Holland told Maguire, 46, and Garfield, 38, in the chat, which was published Wednesday. "We were maybe three months into principal photography." "The date of 'the other Spider-Mans are coming' was etched on my calendar and [it] was getting closer and closer and closer, and the closer [it] got, the more and more nervous I was," he added as per PEOPLE.

However, Holland eventually "realised [he] had nothing to be nervous about," he walked into that initial meeting with reinforcements, his girlfriend Zendaya and their Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon. "At our first rehearsal, I had asked Jacob and Zendaya to come with me to just kind of be there as like, my support system," Holland recalled, laughing. "Like, 'I'm gonna go meet these guys, I'm really nervous about it."

While "Spider-Man: No Way Home" may be Holland's last outing as the webslinger, his off-screen romance with Zendaya shows no indications of slowing down anytime soon. The two were photographed on a couple's excursion to Holland's family's London home over the weekend, as they've been more open about their affair, despite some reservations.

