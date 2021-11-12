Tom Holland says being Spider Man is 'tough & taxing'; Vows to help the next actor who takes up his role

Tom Holland has recently weighed in on the various responsibilities an actor has to undertake while playing the role of an iconic superhero such as the Spider-Man. During his interview with Total Film, via Comic Book, Holland mentioned the "ramifications of public scrutiny" that one has to tackle if they're famous.

"It's absolutely huge. Every time you walk outside that door, you're representing Spider-Man. It's tough. It's taxing sometimes," Holland began, adding that at times, he might have the urge to "get wasted" at a pub but wouldn't be able to take carefree decisions due to the superhero he represents. The Uncharted star also opened up on having plans to mentor the actor who replaces him as Spider-Man. "When they cast the young kid in Spider-Man to replace me, whether it's next year or in five years, I'll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man," Holland revealed.

Tom Holland has played the role of the mighty superhero for no less than 5 years now. He has been Spider-Man in six feature films. Previously, the role was also taken up by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

In other news, Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit the theatres on December 17. Andrew Garfield, who is rumoured to join the movie has denied being a part of the same after leaked images on social media platforms suggested that he would reprise his role as Spider-Man alongside Holland. The movie also stars Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Harry Holland, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Jacob Batalon, Angourie Rice, JK Simmons, among others.

