Tom Holland says he and Zendaya had a 'great time' during their first trip to India; Reveals he loved RRR

In April this year, Hollywood stars and power couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya came to India for the first time. They had come to Mumbai for a three-day visit. The couple was seen attending the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in the city. Tom and Zendaya made heads turn as they posed for the paparazzi. Now, in an interview, Tom spoke about his visit to India and called it 'a trip of a lifetime'.

Tom Holland talks about his first India trip with Zendaya

Tom and Zendaya's presence in Mumbai kept the paparazzi on their toes. They even captured the couple at Mukesh Ambani's swanky house in Mumbai. Recently, Tom spoke to Zoom and shared his experience of visiting India with Zendaya. He said, "It was a trip of a lifetime. I always wanted to come to your beautiful country and I am delighted to say that I am excited about coming back. We had a great time. It was informative and we met amazing people. We got to see the Ambani cultural centre that they have set there. I had a wonderful time."

During the interview, Tom was asked if he has watched any Indian films. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor revealed that he has watched SS Rajamouli's film RRR. He said that he loved the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer. Tom revealed, "I did actually watched RRR and I loved it."

Meanwhile, Tom and Zendaya also spent time with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the NMACC launch event. Their picture took social media by storm. Fans were elated to see them sharing the same frame. On the other hand, Zendaya became the talk of the town as she rocked a chic saree at the event. Tom and Zendaya looked all things stylish together.