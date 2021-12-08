Tom Holland says his recent comments about his future as Spider-Man have been 'misconstrued'

Tom Holland has clarified his recent comments about not being willing to play Spider-Man till he is 30 years of age. For those unversed, producer Amy Pascal had confirmed that Tom Holland will return for another Spider-Man trilogy after No Way Home. However, the actor had recently shared that he might not be willing to keep playing the role after a certain age.

In a new interview with Extra, via Just Jared Jr, Holland said that his comments regarding playing Spider-Man till a certain age have been 'misconstrued.' "It’s just a perfect example of how like everything you say is always misconstrued and no one actually speaks the truth," Tom said, via Just Jared Jr. Opening up further, he also clarified that he has no idea what the future of Spider-Man looks like, or whether he'd be a part of it. "Spider-Man will always live on in me and I know that Amy [Pascal] and the studio are keen to figure out what the next chapter of Spider-Man looks like," the actor further added.

Holland said that when he knows it's time to walk away, he'd "proudly" do so. Clarifying his comments, Holland noted that by saying if he plays the role till 30, he has done something wrong, he meant that he probably would be taking an opportunity from someone younger who might "come in and change what being Spider-Man means.”

