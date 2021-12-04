Tom Holland says 'it's nice to be caught for a change' as Zendaya and him discuss their height difference

Tom Holland and Zendaya are truly the new-age Spider-Man and Mary Jane. The duo has been busy promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home and during their appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the duo discussed how their height difference changed things as they shot for stunts for the film. Zendaya joked how she always landed before him due to her height.

Holland and Zendaya make for the sweetest couple onscreen and off it as well and their height difference has been a point of discussion since the beginning. While talking to Graham Norton, Zendaya recalled a particular stunt required for the film and how it was difficult to shoot it because of her height difference from Tom.

Recalling the same, she said, "There's a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there. He's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference... we were attached, so I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does."

Both Tom and Zendaya were seen having a good laugh as they discussed this and Holland further explained how they resolved this issue with a technique called bottom mark. The duo further showcased how they would perform the stunt and Zendaya would catch him. Tom further gushed about the moment adding, "It's so nice to be caught for a change."

While Tom and Zendaya haven't made any official confirmation about their relationship, their social media exchanges have been enough proof for the same.

